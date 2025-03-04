Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.61. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.