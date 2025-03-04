REV Group (REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $492.77 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group Stock Down 7.8 %

REVG stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. REV Group has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

REV Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at $658,436.82. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

