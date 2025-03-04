StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
MARK opened at $0.06 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.
About Remark
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.