StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

MARK opened at $0.06 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Remark alerts:

About Remark

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.