Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Power REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.