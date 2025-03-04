Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 6.7 %

BBGI stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.