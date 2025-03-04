Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $42.66 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $531.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.