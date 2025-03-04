Talphera (TLPH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Talphera Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TLPH stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLPH has been the subject of several research reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group upgraded Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Talphera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

