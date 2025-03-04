Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RHP opened at $98.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

