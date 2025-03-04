StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.37.
GigaMedia Company Profile
