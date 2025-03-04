Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 11th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Articles

