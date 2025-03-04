StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of ESSA opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.27%.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
