Amalgamated Bank Purchases 13,053 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amentum were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

