Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Standard Chartered PLC (OTC:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 2680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

