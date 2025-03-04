Amalgamated Bank Buys 377 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 602,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,216,000 after buying an additional 491,585 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,487,000 after buying an additional 371,593 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $5,616,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

