Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RXO were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of RXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of RXO by 28.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

RXO Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

