Amalgamated Bank Has $1.09 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,595,000 after buying an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 594,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,252,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 405,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.51 and a 52-week high of $190.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

