FiscalNote (NOTE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter.
FiscalNote Trading Down 8.9 %
NOTE opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FiscalNote news, Director Tim Hwang sold 56,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $69,289.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,297.38. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,582 shares of company stock valued at $88,314. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FiscalNote
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on NOTE shares. D. Boral Capital upped their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FiscalNote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.89.
FiscalNote Company Profile
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
