Amalgamated Bank Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $331,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 69.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.
Invesco Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
