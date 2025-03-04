Westrock Coffee (WEST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $223.61 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock Coffee Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WEST stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Westrock Coffee has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Westrock Coffee from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.