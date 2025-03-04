Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 362772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FINMY

Leonardo Trading Up 21.9 %

About Leonardo

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.