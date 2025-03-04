Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.200-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.4 billion-$42.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.8 billion.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.