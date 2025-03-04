Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $5,838,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

