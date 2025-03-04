Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:KOF opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.