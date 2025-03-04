Ring Mountain Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,457 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

