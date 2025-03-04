San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 178.6% – Should You Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) traded up 178.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.20. 3,697,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,184% from the average session volume of 161,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 178.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75.
San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
