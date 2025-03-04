Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Up 74.4% in February

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuvve Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of NVVE stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.88. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvve

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,316,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,000. Nuvve comprises 2.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 971.74% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

