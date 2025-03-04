CorMedix (CRMD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter.

CorMedix Price Performance

Shares of CRMD opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRMD. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CorMedix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

