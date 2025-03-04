Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – March 1st

Tesla, Enphase Energy, Rivian Automotive, Li Auto, Vale, XPeng, and Lucid Group are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares in companies that design, produce, or support electric vehicles and related technologies such as batteries and charging infrastructure. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the growing market of sustainable transportation and energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.38 on Friday, hitting $293.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,346,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.95. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,713,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,149. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,882,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,493,525. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Shares of LI traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,530,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,843,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,441,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,591,074. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

NASDAQ LCID traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 135,864,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,222,867. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Featured Stories