BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BUI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 97,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,671. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
