BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BUI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 97,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,671. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.