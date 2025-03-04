DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
DLY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 217,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $16.90.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
