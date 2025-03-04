DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

DLY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 217,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $16.90.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLY. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after acquiring an additional 270,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

