Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Up 40.3% in February

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVDS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,765. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.5859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
