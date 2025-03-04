Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Up 40.3% in February

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,765. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Get Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.5859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.