Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Expands By 41.7%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 3,192,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,572. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,283,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,969,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after buying an additional 1,369,309 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,979,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,613,000 after buying an additional 1,191,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,779.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 955,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 936,338 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,807,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.