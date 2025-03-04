Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Expands By 41.7%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 3,192,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,572. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
