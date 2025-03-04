BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.53.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

