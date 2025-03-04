Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,062,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

