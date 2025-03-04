NBW Capital LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,398 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1,569.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $54.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

