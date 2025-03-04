DDFG Inc Has $272,000 Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

DDFG Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $115.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

