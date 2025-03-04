Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,961 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

