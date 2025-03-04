Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $239.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.