Dravo Bay LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Credit ETF comprises 5.1% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.1859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

