Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 638 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $395.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.