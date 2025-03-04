Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

NYSE JKS opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Glj Research reduced their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Read Our Latest Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.