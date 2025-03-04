Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Chairman Sells $4,761,600.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $4,761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,727.04. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.47. The company had a trading volume of 328,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 171.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $5.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.10.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

