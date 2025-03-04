BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,781. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

