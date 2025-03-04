BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,781. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.