Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Tosha Perkins Sells 49,273 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,449.20. This represents a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Archer Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 29,942,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,566,488. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACHR
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Archer Aviation
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.