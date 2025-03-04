Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells 6,028 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $253,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,519.80. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. 1,385,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

