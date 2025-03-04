Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Drops By 25.5%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of DUOT stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 295,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,715. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Duos Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOT. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

