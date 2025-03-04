Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:DIAX)

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
DIAX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 88,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,185. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.