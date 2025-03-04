Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells $1,578,750.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 356,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,484,115.45. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rubrik Stock Up 0.2 %

RBRK traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,770. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBRK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after buying an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at $44,418,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at $42,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

