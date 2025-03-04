Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Drops By 32.9%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 259,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EZGO Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %
EZGO Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,027. EZGO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
EZGO Technologies Company Profile
