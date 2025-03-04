BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 22,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

